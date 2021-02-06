Woodland Park Zoo Cuteness

Newborn baby gorilla weighs 4.9 pounds. The average weight for a gorilla at birth is 4 pounds.
The Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle has welcomed the newest (and littlest)
member of the western lowland gorilla family.
Mom Nadiri, 24, gave birth to a healthy baby girl at 10:25 a.m. on Jan. 29, 2021.
The newborn is the second baby for Nadiri,
and the first between her and 21-year-old dad Kwame.
Nadiri’s firstborn is 5-year-old Yola.
The new baby is the second gorilla born at Woodland Park Zoo within a year
after baby boy Kitoko was born in March 2020 to mom Uzumma and dad Kwame.
