Woodland Park Zoo Cuteness

Newborn baby gorilla weighs 4.9 pounds. The average weight for a gorilla at birth is 4 pounds.

The Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle has welcomed the newest (and littlest)

member of the western lowland gorilla family.

Mom Nadiri, 24, gave birth to a healthy baby girl at 10:25 a.m. on Jan. 29, 2021.

The newborn is the second baby for Nadiri,

and the first between her and 21-year-old dad Kwame.

Nadiri’s firstborn is 5-year-old Yola.

The new baby is the second gorilla born at Woodland Park Zoo within a year

after baby boy Kitoko was born in March 2020 to mom Uzumma and dad Kwame.

Full Story: HERE

Video: HERE