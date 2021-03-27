Wonder Twin Powers Activate!

If only we could activate the Justice League or assemble the Avengers

whenever we needed them. It’s been another week where we need to

be reminded that there are more good people than there are bad people

and more good times than bad times.

This week coach Laurie, Anna D and Claire talk about why there seems to be a higher

trend of outward violence in Colorado, as well as a higher rate of teenage suicide.

And there really are superheroes among us, like the mother of Columbine shooter

Dylan Klebold Who speaks out about these issues. How do you communicate to

teenagers that you love them and you are there for them when they exhibit

a “stay away” attitude? Plus, is a 4-hour movie necessarily better than a 3-hour hour movie?

And what was the name of the Wonder Twins’ monkey?

Yeah, they had a monkey!

