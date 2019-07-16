Credit: BigStockPhoto

Woman Tracks Down Own Stolen Car

July 16, 2019

Nice work detective!  Probably not a good idea to leave your keys in your car and bold move leaving your stolen credit cards active… but solid effort afterwards!

This is EXACTLY why I still drive stick.  Nobody can drive a manual transmission anymore.  Good luck getting my rig outta’ the parking lot.  Don’t burn up my clutch!

About Seth

Warm 106.9 now has an honest to goodness live teddy bear in the morning. Seth is a 13 year resident of south Snohomish County and loves his family (wife, 6 year old son, Bernese Mountain Dog puppy and fat old man cat) mountains, water and all things TASTY!
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.