Woman scores Ed Sheeran painting for $27 in charity raffle that raised $70K+

Ed Sheeran’s “Afterglow” Artwork: Ed Sheeran/Atlantic Records

These days, concert t-shirts go for 50 bucks and up, but one lucky Ed Sheeran fan just scored the ultimate souvenir…for a measly $27.

The fan, Claire Faynor, paid that much to buy a ticket for a charity raffle in which the prize was one of Ed’s paintings, called Splash Planet. According to Britain’s ITV, the raffle raised $70,859 for The Cancer Campaign in Suffolk. Suffolk is the U.K. county that Ed calls home; he’s been involved in countless fundraising events for local charities there.

As ITV reports, Ed recorded a video message to promote the raffle in which he described the painting as “one of the big splashy ones that you saw on the ‘Afterglow’ cover.” The cover of “Afterglow,” also painted by Ed, features a series of colorful splashes and drips, similar to the work of Jackson Pollack.

In other Ed news, he’s reportedly going to perform March 24 at the state funeral of famed Australian concert promoter and record label boss Michael Gudinski. Gudinski, who died unexpectedly earlier this month, promoted Ed’s record-breaking Australian tours, and the singer considered him a “father figure and mentor,” as well as “the heart of Australian music.”

* * W I N N E R * * The painting will be going overseas to the East Coast of America to Claire Faynor who entered the raffle! HUGE congratulations to Claire! Listen to Karen Hare, CEO, speak on BBC Radio Suffolk at 7am about the money raised!#perfectpicture #edsheeran pic.twitter.com/nGccpOYZMw — Cancer Campaign in Suffolk (@CCiSuffolk) March 16, 2021





By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

