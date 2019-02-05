Woman Gets KFC Tattoo On Her Lip.

Now that’s some serious passion for fried chicken! I mean I love me some KFC too…ESPECIALLY the extra crispy recipe!

Tabitha Andrade, of Melbourne, Australia, loves KFC chicken SO MUCH… she recently got KFC tattooed on the inside of her lip. Needless to say, KFC is her favorite fast food. She says she goes there at least once a week, if not more. All of her friends call her the chicken connoisseur and she even named her dog ‘nugget’, because she’s obsessed with chicken nuggets.

Tabitha hopes KFC will give her free food. Good luck Tabitha!

