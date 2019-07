Woman Finds A WHAT In Her Taco Bell Order??!!??

I’ve heard of some nasty and random stuff but THIS is about as random as it gets!

A woman found a DOORKNOB (of all things) buried under her pile of nachos, meat, and cheese at a Taco Bell in New York.

Taco Bell investigated and says the doorknob is really part of a pump from a cheese dispenser.

Taco Bell offered Eve an order of free nachos for her troubles.

