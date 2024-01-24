Wolf Moon this Week

Milogu|BigStock

The first full moon of the year is coming this week.

Thursday’s (Jan. 25) full moon is known as the “Wolf Moon.”

According to , the Maine Farmers’ Almanac began publishing “Indian” names for full Moons in the 1930s, with the names becoming more commonly used over time.

According to this almanac, as the full Moon in January this is the Wolf Moon, from the packs of wolves heard howling outside the villages amid the cold and deep snows of winter,” NASA shared in an article on its website.

The January full moon is also commonly known as the “Ice Moon,” “Hard Moon” and “Old Moon.”

Here are all of the full moons from 2024 and their names, according to the :