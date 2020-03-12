WNW: Pika Peaches and Rex Are Adorable Pooches at Auburn Humane!

March 12, 2020

Hi, my name is Pika Peaches! The staff here tell me that I'm an intelligent dog, looking for an active fun-filled home! I love my walks. Despite a slightly late start in my training, my foster family said I made good progress, but I'm not finished learning yet! Are you the one that wants to teach me all you know, go for adventurous walks, take long naps and explore? I'm ready and waiting.

Hi, my name is Rex! I am a BIG boy with a BIG personality! I came all the way from Texas to find my loving furrever home! I would love to experience the cool, crisp air when I'm taken on some super cool adventures!

 

Print

paws.org
425-787-2500
catsanddogs@paws.org
facebook.com/PAWSWashington

About Heather

Avatar
HI! I have a dog who sleeps in a cat tree and a cat who comes when he's called. I'm fueled by coffee, music & optimism. Things like yoga and gardening fill my warm weather weekends. I strongly believe that mini golf IS a sport, words are weapons and beauty exists in the spaces between definition. Ask me anything...Except regarding Fight Club...I won't talk about Fight Club.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only