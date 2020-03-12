WNW: Pika Peaches and Rex Are Adorable Pooches at Auburn Humane!

Hi, my name is Pika Peaches! The staff here tell me that I'm an intelligent dog, looking for an active fun-filled home! I love my walks. Despite a slightly late start in my training, my foster family said I made good progress, but I'm not finished learning yet! Are you the one that wants to teach me all you know, go for adventurous walks, take long naps and explore? I'm ready and waiting.

Hi, my name is Rex! I am a BIG boy with a BIG personality! I came all the way from Texas to find my loving furrever home! I would love to experience the cool, crisp air when I'm taken on some super cool adventures!