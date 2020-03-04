WNW: Minnow Is An Adorable Lynx-Point Siamese at Cat City

March 4, 2020

Minnow is ready for her forever home! She is a bashful girl who needs some time to acclimate to new surroundings and would like a quiet and predictable home where she can do just that. Minnow would likely prefer a home without children under the age of 10 who can respect her sensitive nature. Once she gets to know you though she will happily come out for some pets and playtime. Come by and meet her today!

paws.org
425-787-2500
catsanddogs@paws.org
facebook.com/PAWSWashington

