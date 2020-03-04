WNW: Minnow Is An Adorable Lynx-Point Siamese at Cat City

Minnow is ready for her forever home! She is a bashful girl who needs some time to acclimate to new surroundings and would like a quiet and predictable home where she can do just that. Minnow would likely prefer a home without children under the age of 10 who can respect her sensitive nature. Once she gets to know you though she will happily come out for some pets and playtime. Come by and meet her today!
About Mandi Ringgenberg
Mandi is the digital content coordinator and has worked at WARM for cumulative over three years, previously in promotions. She loves radio, TV and film and of course, writing. She has worked in college radio as a disc jockey and created award-winning podcasts. Mandi is originally from Alaska, but claims Seattle her home.
Related Articles
Oscar winners and captivating moments: what you missed
February 12, 2020
Top 20 songs of the decade heading into 2020
December 31, 2019
Motorcycling made easy for returning riders
December 31, 2019