WNW: Hazel and Niffler Want to Meet You!

Niffler is a handsome two year old Staffie that is always up for some fun. Whether it is going for a walk or playtime with a stuffie, he always has the biggest smile on his face. Don't let his size fool you, he may look like a couch potato, but this handsome man is full of energy!

G'Day! Hazel is an adorable Australian Cattle dog that you are going to never want to stop petting! She is easy going and walks well on a leash. She has the softest fur you've ever felt and loves to have her ears scratched. She would love to be part of your family!