With help from Camila, Shawn Mendes sings in English *and* Spanish on new “KESI” remix

Sony Latin

If you liked Shawn Mendes singing on the Latin-flavored hit “Senorita,” you’ll love his new track: A remix of “KESI,” a song by Colombian musician Camilo.

In addition to singing in Spanish, Shawn also sings a verse in English, about really, really wanting to propose to someone: “What would you do if I got down on my knees?/What if I flipped our whole world upside down now?/You know that we fit together, you’re my queen.”

He adds, “I know that it’s too soon to have this conversation/But I can’t help myself, I’m runnin’ out of patience/You know I got you forever/Come on, give in to the pleasure/So put up your flags and surrender/You are my treasure.”

Speaking to Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, Shawn explained that his girlfriend Camila Cabello worked with him to make sure he got the Spanish lyrics right. “I could not mess that up,” says Shawn. “I remember there was one word and I was like, ‘I think it’s fine.’ And she’s like, ‘It’s not fine.’ And I’m like, ‘Okay! It’s not fine!'”

Shawn also tells Zane that this isn’t the only new music you’ll be getting from him, either.

“I’m making a lot of music. I think that maybe things are a little closer than people are expecting from me,” he explains. “And this was just like, this kind of fell out of the sky and landed in my lap as such a beautiful kind of gift.”

“But you know I’m obsessed with making music and obsessed with playing shows,” he adds. “So I can’t wait to get out there. So you guys are going to see me a little sooner than I think you think.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.