Wisconsin airport looks to brighten people’s nights with drive-through light show

April 22, 2020

iStock/South_agency(MADISON, WI) — A Wisconsin airport has come up with a way to bring a little light into these dark times.

Dane County Regional Airport in Madison has opened a drive-through light display called Flight of Lights. Families can enjoy over 300 different displays while practicing social distancing in their cars.

The light show, which opened last weekend, also pays tribute to first responders and essential workers with one of the displays.

“Most people are starting to get bored in the house. There’s only so much you can do,” airport spokesperson Nick Kazmierczak told Travel + Leisure. “A new event and outdoor activity they can go to with their family is something people are really enjoying, as well as the fact that they get to pay tribute to all these frontline, essential workers.”

About 400 cars came by to check out the light show’s opening weekend. The free attraction is open nightly from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. through May 10.

