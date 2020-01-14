Credit: BigStockPhoto

Winter EMERGENCY Essentials: What To Keep In Car

January 14, 2020

It’s already happened here in the NW with our arctic blast, getting stuck in traffic behind an accident.  It truly pays to plan ahead starting NOW through at least Feb (remember the snow storm last year?).   So, a few things to keep in the trunk JUST IN CASE as it may not even be you who needs it:

  • Blankets, mittens, socks and hats
  • Ice scraper and snow brush
  • Flashlight, plus extra batteries (or a hand-crank flashlight)
  • Jumper cables
  • First-aid kit (band-aides, adhesive tape, antiseptic wipes, gauze pads, antiseptic cream, medical wrap).
  • Bottled water
  • Multi-tool (such as a Leatherman Tool or a Swiss Army Knife)
  • Road flares or reflective warning triangles
  • Windshield cleaner

The list continues (HERE), especially if you planning a road trip.  SAFE TRAVELS!

About Shellie Hart

Avatar
Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 3X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital who once participated weekly in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
