Winter EMERGENCY Essentials: What To Keep In Car

It’s already happened here in the NW with our arctic blast, getting stuck in traffic behind an accident. It truly pays to plan ahead starting NOW through at least Feb (remember the snow storm last year?). So, a few things to keep in the trunk JUST IN CASE as it may not even be you who needs it:

Blankets, mittens, socks and hats

Ice scraper and snow brush

Flashlight, plus extra batteries (or a hand-crank flashlight)

Jumper cables

First-aid kit (band-aides, adhesive tape, antiseptic wipes, gauze pads, antiseptic cream, medical wrap).

Bottled water

Multi-tool (such as a Leatherman Tool or a Swiss Army Knife)

Road flares or reflective warning triangles

Windshield cleaner

The list continues (HERE), especially if you planning a road trip. SAFE TRAVELS!