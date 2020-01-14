Winter EMERGENCY Essentials: What To Keep In Car

It’s already happened here in the NW with our arctic blast, getting stuck in traffic behind an accident. It truly pays to plan ahead starting NOW through at least Feb (remember the snow storm last year?). So, a few things to keep in the trunk JUST IN CASE as it may not even be you who needs it:
- Blankets, mittens, socks and hats
- Ice scraper and snow brush
- Flashlight, plus extra batteries (or a hand-crank flashlight)
- Jumper cables
- First-aid kit (band-aides, adhesive tape, antiseptic wipes, gauze pads, antiseptic cream, medical wrap).
- Bottled water
- Multi-tool (such as a Leatherman Tool or a Swiss Army Knife)
- Road flares or reflective warning triangles
- Windshield cleaner
The list continues (HERE), especially if you planning a road trip. SAFE TRAVELS!