What to carry in your car and winter tips from WSDOT.
Protect yourself and your passengers. Allow extra time to reach your destination during inclement weather. It takes only one unprepared or careless driver to slow or stop traffic.
Winter driving tips
- Check statewide pass conditions online before heading out or planning trips.
- Drive for conditions: slower speeds, slower acceleration, leave extra space between vehicles, give yourself more time and space to stop.
- Check to see if you have traction tires & chains.
- Know what the traction & chain requirements mean.
- Watch a video to learn how to install tire chains.
- Do not use cruise control.
- Four-wheel and all-wheel vehicles do not stop or steer better on ice.
- Leave extra room between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. And remember, the larger the vehicle, the longer the stopping distance.
- Slow down when approaching intersections, offramps, bridges, or shady spots.
- If you find yourself behind a snowplow, slow down and give the plow a little extra room.
- Slow down and be extra cautious near the chain-up and removal areas. There are often people out of their vehicles.