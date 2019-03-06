Win Rob Thomas June 13th Winery Tickets

Atlantic Recording Artist, Rob Thomas stopped by the WARM 106.9 studio Tuesday to talk about his fourth solo album, Chip Tooth Smile, and his LIVE concert performance at Chateau Ste Michelle Winery on Thursday, June 13th.

Chip Tooth Smile will be available April 26th and can be pre-ordered at RobThomasMusic.com

Tickets to his June 13th Winery concert go on sale this Saturday at 10am.  However, check out the video to see how you can win your tickets, for FREE.

WATCH Rob Thomas – One Less Day (Dying Young)

