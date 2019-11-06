Credit: BigStockPhoto

Win A Trip To Norway

November 6, 2019

Are you ready to “Let It Go” and try your hand at a chance to win a trip to beautiful Norway?

With the release of “Frozen 2” quickly approaching, Nature’s Own — owned by baking company Flowers Foods — is offering a free

trip for fans to visit the land that’s the backdrop of both Disney movies.

If you win, you and one guest will receive the 8-Day/7-Night “Adventures by Disney” Norway vacation package.

This includes two round-trip airfare tickets from a major international airport near the winner’s residence to an Oslo,

Norway area airport, seven consecutive nights’ accommodations and the opportunity to participate

in the Vacation Package itinerary found here.

Entering is simple: click this link to fill out the form with your name, birth date and a few other details. No purchase is necessary!

The sweepstakes closes on December 22, 11:59 p.m. ET. You must be 18 years or older and a resident of the U.S.

Frozen 2 opens in theaters on November 22.

