Win a private tour of Elton John’s belongings before they go under the hammer

Fans now have a chance to win a private tour of all of Elton John‘s things — before they go under the hammer.

The auction selling off the contents of his Atlanta, Georgia, home starts February 21 at Christie’s Rockefeller Center in New York City and online, and will consist of eight separate sales because Elton had a lot of stuff in that home — including racks of Versace shirts, contemporary art and photography, furnishings, eyeglasses, sculpture and his black Bentley convertible.

But before that, members of Elton’s Rocket Club mailing list are being offered a chance to win an exclusive tour of the collection by a member of the Christie’s team while it’s on public display in New York City between February 9 and 21.

You’ve got to enter by February 8 to have a chance to win, and you and a guest have to get yourself to New York City to check it out.

In a video discussing all the items you can get a glimpse of, Elton says, “It may not be everyone’s taste, but it’s certainly my taste. My apartment in Atlanta was like my man cave: full of things that I loved, mementos from everywhere in the world, and things that I got up every day and [saw and] they all gave me inspiration.”

