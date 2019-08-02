Will Your Job Be Around In The Year 2030?

Nearly 40% of U.S. jobs are in occupations that are likely to shrink or be cut by 2030.This according to a that measures the future of work in America.

Office support – which employs almost 21 million Americans – is at risk to losing jobs to digital services.

Food service is next on the list, with hotel, fast-food and other kitchens potentially automating the work of cooks and dishwashers.

Seattle has a clear advantage: science, technology, engineering and mathematics

professionals (STEM) – with nearly double the national average.

By 2030, jobs that make use of new technologies, which include software developers and information security specialists, will increase by 37%.

Amazon reported last week it is committed to training their employees to code.

Full Story jobs in 2030: HERE

Full Story Amazon trains employes: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069