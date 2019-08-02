Will Your Job Be Around In The Year 2030?

Nearly 40% of U.S. jobs are in occupations that are likely to shrink or be cut by 2030.This according to a new report that measures the future of work in America.
Office support – which employs almost 21 million Americans – is at risk to losing jobs to digital services.
Food service is next on the list, with hotel, fast-food and other kitchens potentially automating the work of cooks and dishwashers.
Seattle has a clear advantage: science, technology, engineering and mathematics
professionals (STEM) – with nearly double the national average.
By 2030, jobs that make use of new technologies, which include software developers and information security specialists, will increase by 37%.
Amazon reported last week it is committed to training their employees to code.
