Well that was quick: Coach Laurie, Anna D, and Claire have done a one-week-180 on… Whether they would take the new Covid vaccine.

And now that that’s out-of-the-way,

Anna and Claire can focus on their REAL goal for 2021:

getting Laurie to be the next Bachelorette!

Plus Claire talks Hanukkah Family Traditions,

while Laurie runs down the Wild Animals that showed up in Christmas Trees this week!

PODCAST: HERE