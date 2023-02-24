Will Smith Asks His Oscar a Question

Too soon for humor? It’s almost been a year.

They say the recipe for comedy is tragedy plus time. A year after the slap memed across the world, Will Smith seems ready to kinda laugh about it… maybe?

In a TikTok duet video , Smith listens intently as user Sam Rossi a.k.a. Miss Money Working, discusses the benefits of asking an inanimate object, any inanimate object, what it thinks of you.

According to a caption by Rossi, “This works because everything has consciousness.”

“You can pick up a pen and ask it how it sees you or what it thinks of you,” she says. “And you will get an answer in your mind from your intuition. You can ask your car what it thinks of you, you can even ask money what it thinks of you.”

Video: HERE