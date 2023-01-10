Will Lady Gaga, Rihanna or Taylor Swift take home the trophy at the Golden Globes?

HFPA/NBC

After NBC declined to televise the awards show last year, the Golden Globes return Tuesday night, with some of music’s biggest names competing for the same award: Best Song – Motion Picture.

Lady Gaga, Rihanna and Taylor Swift are all in the running for that category: Gaga for co-writing “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick; Rihanna for co-writing “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; and Taylor for writing “Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing.

Of the three stars, only Lady Gaga is a previous winner: She has two Golden Globes, one for acting in American Horror Story: Hotel and one for Best Song for “Shallow” from A Star Is Born. Overall, she’s been nominated five times.

Taylor, meanwhile, has been nominated four times, but has yet to win. This is Rihanna’s first nomination.

Of course, it’s possible that the three superstars will cancel each other out, and one of the other two nominees will win. Those are “Ciao Papa” from Giullermo del Toro’s Pinocchio and “Naatu Naatu” from the Indian film RRR.

The Golden Globes air January 10 at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.