Will it be Love at First Sight?

New cheetah cub, Rozi is getting a puppy.

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden announced that the facility’s new cheetah cub, Rozi, will soon be introduced to her own puppy companion, Daisy, so the animals can be friends as Rozi grows.

The Ohio zoo adopted Daisy from Animal Rescue Fund, Inc., where the puppy has five litter mates looking for forever families, the Cincinnati Zoo shared on Facebook.