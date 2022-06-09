Will it be Love at First Sight?

New cheetah cub, Rozi is getting a puppy.
The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden announced that the facility’s new cheetah cub, Rozi, will soon be introduced to her own puppy companion, Daisy, so the animals can be friends as Rozi grows.
The Ohio zoo adopted Daisy from Animal Rescue Fund, Inc., where the puppy has five litter mates looking for forever families, the Cincinnati Zoo shared on Facebook.
Daisy won’t be the only puppy prowling the Cincinnati Zoo with a cheetah. Kris, another cheetah at the facility, has grown up with their dog companion, Remus. Kris and Remus met in 2019, and the zoo has since shared several videos and photos of the animal friends playing together over the years.
