Will Harry Styles really join Billie Eilish at Glastonbury?

The 2022 Glastonbury music festival has finally returned to England and although Harry Styles is not slated as a performer this year, rumors are swirling that he has something up his sleeve.

British station Capital FM reports the “As It Was” singer might put on a secret session. Apparently, fans are convinced he will crash Billie Eilish‘s headlining set this Friday. Basically, fans are counting on a surprise set because Harry has shouted out the 20-year-old singer in the past.

Then again, fans also believed Billie would make a cameo on Harry’s new album, Harry’s House — but a collab never came into fruition.

Fans have widely speculated Harry will do something for the legendary music festival ever since it was announced it would return this year. They also looked at the Grammy winner’s packed touring schedule and noticed he has nothing slated for this weekend.

Harry is next set to perform in Hamburg, Germany, this Sunday, which is only fueling rumors that he’ll jump onto the Pyramid stage sometime this weekend.

Headlining acts bringing on a secret performer is nothing new. During the 2019 Glastonbury Festival, headliner Miley Cyrus brought on her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, and rapper Lil Nas X during her performance.

