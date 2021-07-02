Will Ed Sheeran, Elton John & Stevie Wonder perform at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee?

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

In 2002, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II marked 50 years on the throne with a Golden Jubilee celebration featuring big pop stars. In 2012, she marked her Diamond Jubilee, 60 years on the throne, with another big bash with another bunch of pop stars. Now stars are being lined up for next year’s Platinum Jubilee, during which Her Majesty will celebrate 70 years on the throne.

The British tabloid The Sun reports that the BBC is already booking huge stars to perform at its June 2022 Party at the Palace TV special, and the organizers have reached out to Ed Sheeran and Stevie Wonder to ask them if they’d take part, since they performed at the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee. In addition, they’re trying to work something out with Elton John.

Apparently, Elton has a scheduling conflict with his farewell tour around that time, but a source says, “Whether it is something pre-recorded, like he did for…the Queen’s Golden Jubilee, or if he’ll be able to appear via a live stream, they want him on board.”

“Given the events of the past year and everything that has happened in the pandemic, the organizers want the Party at the Palace to be the biggest celebration of not only Her Majesty but of everything that is great about the UK,” the source adds, noting that viewers can expect “the best of the best when it comes to the line-up.”

Stars who played at the BBC’s Golden Jubilee special included Phil Collins, Bryan Adams, Annie Lennox, Queen, Elton, Eric Clapton, Tom Jones, Rod Stewart, Steve Winwood and Paul McCartney.

In addition to Ed and Stevie, The Diamond Jubilee featured Elton, Paul, Tom Jones and Annie again, as well as Jessie J, Cliff Richard, Kylie Minogue and others.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.