Will ABBA’s high-tech show ‘Voyage’ head to Las Vegas? “We’ll see,” says Benny Andersson

ABBA‘s new show Voyage, featuring digital avatars of the legendary Swedish band performing their hits with a live band, officially opens on Friday night in a purpose-built theater in London. But if you can’t make it to the United Kingdom to see the show, are there plans to bring it to the U.S.? Well, maybe.

Speaking to Variety, ABBA’s Benny Andersson says of future Vegas plans, “We’ll see. This has to get on its feet first. We have to see how attractive it is. We’ve sold 380,000 tickets or so. It’s good for a couple months. We need to see if it sells more tickets.”

He adds, “There will be promoters coming in from the U.S. to see if there’s something that will be suitable for their market.”

As for what fans can expect from the show, Benny says, “We realized we cannot not play [the hits] but we also wanted to give the concert some dynamics, so there are a few songs that the audience will not be too familiar with, but we like them so we put them in. It’s 21 songs and it feels good.”

Benny explains that the technology allows for them to swap songs in and out of the set list, because Industrial Light and Magic, which created the digital avatars, still has the data from all four band members.

“We don’t have to go back ourselves into the studio again. That’s what they have promised us,” he notes.

As for going back into a recording studio, Benny says the band’s comeback album Voyage, a surprise hit last year, is the final word on ABBA music.

“It’s never say never, but it’s a no,” he states. “Nothing is going to happen after this.”

