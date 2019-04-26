Credit: ZogArt | BigStockPhoto.com

Why Your Dog Should Be Restrained While A Vehicle

Cute or not cute, physics is physics, and a 60-pound dog can quickly become a projectile hurling through space with 2,700 pounds of force.

Curiously, only one state, Rhode Island, requires pets to be restrained or

under the physical control of another passenger (not the driver) with a fine up to $200 for violations.

DON’T let your dog hang his head out the window. 

DO restrain your dog using a harness. 

DON’T use an extension tether.

DO look for a CPS-certified restraint.

DON’T be distracted by your pet.

Visit www.centerforpetsafety.com for more information on certified pet restraints and tips on how to keep your pet safe while traveling.

 

Full Story: HERE

