brainpencil|bigStock

When love — or life’s other stresses — tears us apart, ’80s pop jams put us back together.

Irresistible 80’s music calms us down, a much needed de-stresser for Covid.

That’s according to a recent study by Israeli cosmetic surgery center Vera Clinic,

which specializes in hair transplants — those with perhaps a good reason to experience anxiety.

The survey asked 1,540 adult (ages 18-65) volunteers to undergo a series of mental stress tests,

during which they listened to various Spotify playlists composed of several popular genres of music,

including the ’60s “Golden Oldies,” ’70s rock anthems and ’90s R&B.

The pop culture experiment also included less mainstream styles, such as dubstep, jazz and modern classical.

However, the resulting research found that playlists which included beloved cheesy hits from the ’80s

had the most pacifying effect on participants, with 96% of the group reporting a decrease

in blood pressure while listening to the tunes; 36% also felt their heart rate drop.

The purely observational study indicates that top 40 tunes of the ’80s

may prompt feelings of nostalgia and positivity in many listeners.

“The results may seem surprising on first inspection — but medically they make a lot of sense.

[These] 1980s pop hits could have positive nostalgia attached to them for many people,

and their upbeat, party-like sounds can induce the release of endorphins and serotonin in the brain,

both increasing feelings of happiness and calm.”

So that is why you LOVE listening to WARM 106.9.

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069