Why Olympic gymnast Suni Lee passed on meeting Justin Bieber at the Met Gala

Justin: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images ; Suni: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

“Never meet your idols,” goes the old adage, and Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee followed that advice recently when she said “no” to a chance at meeting her childhood crush, Justin Bieber.

E! Online got a sneak peek of Thursday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, during which the 18-year-old gymnast and Dancing with the Stars contestant told Ellen that while attending the Met Gala — the A-list fashion event held in New York earlier this month — she got to meet Rihanna and Hailey Bieber, Justin’s wife.

“I talked to her, and I was shaking, and I was like, ‘Hi, I’m Suni.’ And then I was just telling her how I was dancing to Justin Bieber’s ‘Stay’ for my first Dancing with the Stars dance. And she’s like, ‘You should tell him.’ And I’m like, ‘O.K.’,” Suni told Ellen.

But when it came time for her to actually meet Justin face-to-face, Suni said, she chickened out. “When I got the chance to see him, I got too scared. I was like, ‘I’m not doing it,'” she admitted to Ellen.

When Ellen asked, “You didn’t walk over to him and say hi? He’s so nice. He’s so sweet,” Suni replied, “No, I was so scared.”

Suni then said she was a huge Belieber, revealing, “Me and my sister, when we were younger, we had posters of him and blankets of him, and the posters have kissy marks on it with red lipstick. So Justin, if you’re watching, just forget that I said that!”

But Suni, who earned a 28/40 score on Dancing with the Stars for her jive to Justin’s collab with The Kid LAROI, “Stay,” added that she still “really wants to meet him.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.