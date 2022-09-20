Why Michael Bublé wants everyone to see his tour: “It’s the best show on Earth”

ABC/Eric McCandless

Michael Bublé‘s having such a good time on his Higher tour that he’s extended it into the new year: he’ll be visiting Europe starting in January. But it’s no wonder Michael wants everyone to see the tour, since he believes it’s “the best show on Earth.”

“It was always really important for me to give people value for their money. And I really wanted people to have an amazing experience,” Michael tells ABC Audio. “And I wanted people to know that they were going to come and see something that was ambitious and unique and brand new and special.”

That’s why, Michael says, he spent the 2 1/2 years the pandemic sidelined him by going to bed every night and “imagining, thinking, trying to creatively come up with how to take this to another level.”

The result of all that planning? Michael says, “I mean, I don’t know how else to say it without sounding like an egotistical fool — it’s the best show on Earth. I mean, I have the greatest musicians on Earth.”

“It’s a rock show,” he adds. “I mean, it’s like going to see an old-school entertainer but with all the bells and whistles. I mean, it is pyro and confetti and musicianship and explosive drama!”

Michael’s giving fans a chance to win tickets to his Montreal concert on October 18 by teaming up with the charity site Propeller. If you donate at the site, the money will go toward protecting LGBTQ rights through the Human Rights Campaign, The Trevor Project and The Ally Coalition — and the more you donate, the more chances you’ll have to win tickets, plus airfare and hotel.

