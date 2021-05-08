Why Doesn’t Hallmark Make Administrative Assistant’s Day Movies?

Does having a special “day” set aside for you make you feel wonderful?

Or is it horrible when no one remembers? Join Coach Laurie,

Anna and Claire as we wonder why no one ever forgets Christmas,

but not every teacher gets appreciated on Teacher Appreciation Day,

and even Mothers Day is not a slam dunk.

Plus, would you look twice at Bill Gates on a dating app if you didn’t know who he was?

We do a roundup of our vaccine second-dose side effects. And be sure to wear a big hat

this weekend because there may be a big hunk of space junk coming down in your neighborhood.

Or not!

