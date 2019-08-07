Credit: | BigStockPhoto.com

Why Do People Keep Finding Frogs In Their Packaged Salads??

August 7, 2019

EWWW! It sounds like an urban legend but discovering animals mixed in with pre-packaged salads has actually become something of a trend.

There have been so many reports of packaged salads containing creatures both alive and dead that researchers decided to investigate. The paper, published in Science of The Total Environment, offers details on the types of animals found in store-bought salads and where such incidents have been reported most often.

As the review explains, a total of 40 incidents of animals found in salads have been documented since 2003, but 38 of those 40 have come within the last 10 years.

The report reveals a clear trend in the types of animals found in various brands of packaged salads, with the vast majority being frogs or lizards. They were found in non-organic salads about three-quarters of the time and a full ten of the animals were actually still alive when the consumer discovered them. Of the critters that were still kicking when the bag was opened, nine of them were frogs and one was a lizard.

About AJ

Your afternoon host AJ has been in Seattle for over 5 years and SO much has happened in his life since moving here. He and his wife of 7 years Nicole, had their first baby (Max...he is now 2) and they bought their first home here. When AJ isn't on the air, at a sporting event supporting one of our local teams (ESPECIALLY the Sounders and Seahawks) or hosting an event for one of the organizations that he works with including Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, March For Babies, Susan G Komen and Washington Trails Association, he is more than likely climbing a mountain! "I love everything this place has to offer, from world-class entertainment, to the incredible food to all of its natural beauty with so many amazing mountains and trails at our doorstep! I LOVE the Pacific Northwest and am proud to call it home and do what I love to do with an incredible group of people."
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.