Why Do People Keep Finding Frogs In Their Packaged Salads??

EWWW! It sounds like an urban legend but discovering animals mixed in with pre-packaged salads has actually become something of a trend.

There have been so many reports of packaged salads containing creatures both alive and dead that researchers decided to investigate. The paper, published in Science of The Total Environment, offers details on the types of animals found in store-bought salads and where such incidents have been reported most often.

As the review explains, a total of 40 incidents of animals found in salads have been documented since 2003, but 38 of those 40 have come within the last 10 years.

The report reveals a clear trend in the types of animals found in various brands of packaged salads, with the vast majority being frogs or lizards. They were found in non-organic salads about three-quarters of the time and a full ten of the animals were actually still alive when the consumer discovered them. Of the critters that were still kicking when the bag was opened, nine of them were frogs and one was a lizard.