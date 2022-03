The singing construction worker is back in a BIG way.

This song is for the people of Ukraine, for what you are going through.

Our hearts and prayers go out to you.

As musicians this is our way of supporting your conflict and needs.

Dance Mob is Gino Gerussi, Ian Moncur, Paul Minshall

Publishing Website: www.GinoGerussi.com

All proceeds go to Ukraine The Keep Smiling Movement

Construction Guy Can Sing

Why Can’t We Live as One

