Why are People Putting Toilet Paper in the Fridge?

glazcova|Bigstock

The TikTok sages who swear by a hack that involves putting toilet paper in the fridge.

You heard that right — your two-ply Charmin Ultra-Soft can soak up odors.

Maybe your gallon of milk soured or your leftovers sat just one day too long, but that hallmark stench of spoilage emanating from your refrigerator is nearly impossible to get rid of.

While it may not be the most appetizing sight, the bath tissue absorbs the moisture in the air that can contribute to mold, mildew and foul smells, according to Parade.

Baking soda — which only needs to be swapped every three months compared to TP’s three weeks — is more commonly used to neutralize odors, and, according to Parade, the cost-effective option works better at eliminating both the excess moisture and acids that produce odors.

Toilet paper, however, will do the job if you’re in a pinch.

One TikToker revealed that the stench might not be coming from mysterious spills or spoiled food, but rather the fridge tray, which sits at the back of the refrigerator and collects whatever liquids are drained out.

The cleaning guru also recommended cleaning underneath and behind the fridge to ensure that stray crumbs or smelly particles are rotting.

Meanwhile, another person suggested that toilet paper could be used as an effective ice pack, claiming it maintains its chill for 8 hours.

