Santa Claus is sitting in front of TV and eating pizza. Santa is watching TV show on a couch near Christmas tree.

Why Are People FREAKING Out About Friends On Netflix?

If you’ve been living under a social media rock all weekend, (GOOD for you! I mean it. That’s awesome.) Netflix was going to pull Friends on 1-1-19.

People started FREAKING OUT on Twitter. Now, they’ve agreed to keep it at least through 2019.

Um…I have a question: How many times do we actually have to watch Friends?

Don’t get me wrong, I’ve probably seen every episode at least 3 times. Some, maybe, 5?

But if you REALLY love Friends, but the DVDS or a digital copy. Netflix isn’t responsible for keeping your favorite things in perpetuity. AND, with all the new content on Netflix, it’s not like there’s nothing to watch.

Which brings me to my next question: What are YOU watching right now? (Besides Friends…LOL)

I’d previously never watched Grey’s Anatomy (I know…crazy, right?) so I spent ~8 weeks watching all the seasons. Then the new Sabrina (WAY more adult than I would have imagined from the old Melissa Joan Hart version) Now I’m binging on Jeopardy and The Office (Another one I didn’t get into in real time).

Side Note…Binge watching is apparently unhealthy.

AND, how many episodes do YOU consider a “Binge”?

By definition, it consists of more than 1 episode. WHAT?! LOL. I’m a MAJOR offender. I leave it on most of the time and clean/ shower/ get dressed/ cook while it’s playing. So I probably get through 4+ hours a day of content. I never considered my regular use a “binge”. I consider a “binge,” the express intent to ONLY watch the content 24/7 until I physically collapse. (Which I have done with Orange is the New Black.)

BUT…back to Friends

Even if you DIDN’T plan to binge on Friends, you still have plenty of time to watch all 236 episodes before 2020. Even with a few days off. 

About Heather

HI! I have a dog who sleeps in a cat tree and a cat who comes when he's called. I'm fueled by coffee, music & optimism. Things like yoga and gardening fill my warm weather weekends. I strongly believe that mini golf IS a sport, words are weapons and beauty exists in the spaces between definition. Ask me anything...Except regarding Fight Club...I won't talk about Fight Club.
Copyright © 2018 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.