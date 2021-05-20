Who’s singing what with whom on the ‘American Idol’ finale

ABC/Eric McCandless

Sunday night’s American Idol finale will feature big-name guest stars, as well as the season’s top 10 finalists, all performing in various combinations. Billboard has an exclusive rundown of who is going to be singing what with whom during the finale.

Guest star Alessia Cara will sing her hit “Scars to Your Beautiful” with top-three finalist Grace Kinstler, while Leona Lewis will sing her duet “You Are the Reason,” originally recorded with Calum Scott, with top-three contestant Willie Spence.

Sheryl Crow will perform “Every Day Is a Winding Road” and “If It Makes You Happy” with top 10 finalist Arthur Gunn, while former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham will perform the Fleetwood Mac classic “Go Your Own Way” with top 10 contestant Cassandra Coleman.

Meanwhile, Macklemore will perform “Can’t Hold Us” with all of the top three contestants — Grace, Willie and Chayce Beckham — while Chaka Khan will do a medley of her smashes “I’m Every Woman,” “Ain’t Nobody,” “Sweet Thing” and “Through the Fire” with Grace, Cassandra and top 10 finalists Alyssa Wray, Casey Bishop and Deshawn Goncalves.

Fall Out Boy will perform “My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark (Light Em Up)” with Willie, Deshawn, Chayce, Arthur and Hunter Metts. Country stars Luke Combs and Mickey Guyton will perform with, respectively, Chayce and Alyssa.

On top of that, the top three will each perform three songs: a “Hometown Song” pick, a “Judge’s Pick” and a favorite from earlier in the competition. Oh, and judges Luke Perry, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will all be performing too.

The American Idol season finale will air on ABC on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

