Who took home a Moonperson at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards?

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards celebrated another year in music during the pandemic era, with the celebration rolling out the red carpet and inviting the industry’s finest to Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Doja Cat hosted the main event and helped dole out statues to the night’s big winners, which included Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and Justin Bieber.

Lil Nas X was the night’s biggest winner, taking home the most awards with four wins. The “Industry Baby” rapper collected the night’s top prize, Video of the Year, for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).” He also won Best Direction, Best Visual Effects and Best Art Direction.

Rodrigo, who collected the second-most awards of the night, walked away with three Moonpersons: Song of the Year — for her emotional debut single “Drivers License” — as well as Best New Artist and Push Performance of the Year.

Bieber, who was this year’s leading nominee, returned to the VMA stage for the first time in six years, where he was crowned Artist of the Year and awarded Best Pop for his “Peaches” collaboration with Daniel Caesar and Giveon.

Here’s a list of this year’s winners:

Video of the Year

Lil Nas X “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Artist of the Year

Justin Bieber

Song of the Year

Olivia Rodrigo “Drivers License”

Best New Artist

Olivia Rodrigo

PUSH Performance of the Year

Olivia Rodrigo “Drivers License”

Best Collaboration

Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”

Best Pop

Justin Bieber ft. “Peaches”

Best Hip-Hop

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A.”FRANCHISE”

Best R&B

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic “Leave the Door Open”

Best K-Pop

BTS “Butter”

Best Latin

Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA “Lo Vas A Olvidar”

Best Rock

John Mayer “Last Train Home”

Best Alternative

Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear “my ex’s best friend”

Best Group

BTS

Video For Good

Billie Eilish “Your Power”

Best Direction

Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Best Cinematography

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid “Brown Skin Girl”

Best Art Direction

Lil Nas X “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Best Visual Effects

Lil Nas X “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Best Choreography

Harry Styles “Treat People With Kindness”

Best Editing

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic “Leave the Door Open”

For the full list of winners and nominees, check out MTV.com.

