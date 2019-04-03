Who Says Christmas Has to Be on December 25th?

Georgia Drumwright of of Jackson, Tennessee has been having a Christmas party at her house ever since her children were born. But now, with 9 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren, it’s getting a little bit harder to schedule.

As reported by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News, this years Christmas party had to be put on hold as two more great-grandchildren were born into the family.

But that wasn’t going to stop Georgia from celebrating. Even though temperatures in Jackson are hovering in the mid-70s, the Drumwright clan gathered together for a Christmas party in March!

“Great grandchildren asked me, is it somebody’s birthday, and I said no you’ll see in a minute, and I came out with my Christmas shirt on, and he said, you mean we gone get presents and I said yea. I said we can have Christmas anytime,” Drumwright said.