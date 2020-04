Who Needs Arms To Volunteer?

Shaari, 32, has always used her feet to perform daily tasks, but still volunteered to make protective gear.

She was born without hands.

She’s using her feet to sew PPE clothing for front line healthcare workers in Malaysia.

Everyone can do something!!!!

