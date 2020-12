Who Knew December has so Many Things to Celebrate?

blackboard|BigStock

December, 2020 Daily Holidays, Special and Wacky Days:

December 1

Eat a Red Apple Day

World Aids Awareness Day

December 2

National Fritters Day

December 3

National Roof over Your Head Day

December 4

Santa’s’ List Day – we hope you are on the “Nice” list

Wear Brown Shoes Day

December 5

Bathtub Party Day

Repeal Day – The 21st Amendment ends Prohibition. I’ll drink to that!

December 6

Bartender Appreciation Day – in Europe

St. Nicholas Day

Mitten Tree Day

Put on your own Shoes Day

December 7

International Civil Aviation Day

Letter Writing Day

National Cotton Candy Day – would you like some fairy floss?

Pearl Harbor Day

December 8

National Brownie Day

Take it in the Ear Day

December 9

Christmas Card Day

National Pastry Day

December 10

Human Rights Day

Nobel Prize Day

December 11

National Noodle Ring Day

December 12

National Ding-a-Ling Day

Poinsettia Day

December 13

Ice Cream Day

International Children’s Day – Second Sunday in December

Violin Day

December 14

International Monkey Day

National Bouillabaisse Day

Roast Chestnuts Day

U.K. National Postal Worker Day

December 15

Bill of Rights Day

National Lemon Cupcake Day

December 16

National Chocolate Covered Anything Day

December 17

National Maple Syrup Day

December 18

Bake Cookies Day

National Roast Suckling Pig Day

December 19

Look for an Evergreen Day

Oatmeal Muffin Day

December 20

Go Caroling Day

December 21

Crossword Puzzle Day

Forefather’s Day

Humbug Day

Look on the Bright Side Day

National Flashlight Day

Winter Solstice – the shortest day of the year, date varies

December 22

National Date Nut Bread Day – or September 8!?

December 23

Festivus – for the rest of us

Roots Day

December 24

National Chocolate Day

National Egg Nog Day

December 25

Christmas Day

National Pumpkin Pie Day for recipes see Pumpkin Nook ‘s Cookbook

December 26

December 27

Make Cut Out Snowflakes Day

National Fruitcake Day

December 28

Boxing Day – date can vary

Card Playing Day

December 29

Pepper Pot Day

December 30

Bacon Day

National Bicarbonate of Soda Day

December 31

Make Up Your Mind Day

New Year’s Eve

Unlucky Day

