Who is the Cadbury Bunny Winner 2022?

Annie Rose, an English doodle from Ohio, is the winner of the fourth annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts.
The Hershey Company announced the 2002 Cadbury Bunny Tryouts winner and noted Annie Rose is no stranger to the spotlight.
The therapy dog frequents nursing homes in Ohio to bring joy to their residents. When the coronavirus pandemic struck, Annie Rose continued to make trips to nursing homes by visiting residents outside their windows, the release added.
Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069