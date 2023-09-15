Who is Ready for an NSYNC Reunion?

They’re getting the band back together.

*NSYNC has recorded their first new song in over two decades for the upcoming DreamWorks movie “Trolls Band Together.”

The trailer for the kids’ movie dropped Thursday and confirmed weeks-long speculation that Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass had reunited in the studio for a track titled “Better Place.”

The full song, which is teased in the trailer, will be released on streaming services on Sept. 29.

Timberlake, who was the first band member to go solo in 2002, voices the character Branch in the “Trolls” film franchise.

The “Cry Me a River” crooner, 42, also sang the chart-topping hit “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” in the first “Trolls” movie in 2016.

All five members of *NSYNC are “expected to have surprise roles” in the forthcoming third installment, which hits the big screen on Nov. 17, a source told “Entertainment Tonight.”

Video: HERE

Story: HERE