Who is on the Naughty List?

Gini8|Big Stock

“He’s making a list and checking it twice, gonna find out who’s naughty and nice. Santa Claus is coming to town.”

Santa will soon be coming to town, and the North Pole has released its official 2022 “Naughty and Nice” list.

So I checked and … Wait a minute…. I (Laurie) am on the Naughty list!

Seth, Shellie and Jay all made the NICE list!!!

Apparently I can request a review.

The Department of Christmas Affairs, which operates under the North Pole Government, handles Santa’s important list that has to be checked twice.

Click to discover which list you have been placed on.

Luckily, Santa and his helpers are willing to listen if you believe there has been a mistake with the list, and a can be submitted here.

If you don’t see your name at all, you can submit a request for Santa to add it

Full List: HERE

