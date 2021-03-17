Who is Having a Parade?

vichie81|BigStock

There will be parades for St. Patty’s day, but they are virtual.

Last year they were all cancelled.

This year some are virtual, some are taking to the water,

one is turned into a self guided walk.

While the traditional parade is canceled in St. Paul, Minnesota, the city’s St. Patrick’s Association will be hosting the “2021 Irish Mask-arade,” a drive-thru event where attendees can see stationary parade. A celebration in Hilton Head, South Carolina, will be moving to the water for a boat parade,

while the annual parade in St. James, on Long Island, will be in cars. While Chicago isn’t holding an in-person parade, the city went forward with one of its other annual traditions of dyeing the Chicago River bright green. The St. Patrick’s Day parade in New York City, a longstanding tradition since 1762, will be held virtually this year and will honor first responders and essential workers who helped battle the pandemic, according to the parade’s website.

In the Pacific NW this is what is going on!!!

