“Who I Am:” Wyn Starks is “still on that journey,” but gets “to take so many more people with me”

In May, “Who I Am” singer Wyn Starks will be playing headlining shows in New York, Philadelphia, Richmond, VA and Nashville. He’s come a long way from America’s Got Talent, the show that gave him his start just under a year ago. But while Wyn sings about finally living his truth, he tells ABC Audio he’s still learning how to become the person he wants to be.

“Oh, my God. I’m still on that journey, you know what I mean?” he laughs. “Which is cool, but I get to take so many more people with me [now], and then I get to hear their stories, which helps me!”

However, he tells ABC Audio that he still can’t believe he’s come as far as he has.

“I always tell people…’I locked this little boy away for so long,’ ’cause I lived my life trying to please everybody and be whatever anybody else wanted me to be,'” Wyn explains. “And now, I let him out and he’s flying! You know what I’m saying? So to see that, it’s kind of a out-of-body experience for me.”

Wyn says one thing that showed him how much he’d grown from that first America’s Got Talent audition — which he did in honor of his late twin brother, who was also his biggest fan — was his first headline tour, last year.

“I was looking at videos [of the performances] and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, like, I can’t believe you’re doing this!'” He laughs. “So it’s really cool.”

In addition to the headlining shows, Wyn is also playing a special Mother’s Day show May 14 in his hometown of Minneapolis, MN, as well as performing at Nashville’s Pride Festival on June 24 and 25.

