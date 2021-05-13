Who Decides Who You Date?

The way to someone’s heart is apparently through their pets.
A new survey suggests that when it comes to dating, people take their pets very seriously.
Apparently, being a dog or cat person is a huge advantage when looking for love.
A recent survey suggests that pet owners in America trust their pets’
judgment when trying to date someone.
The survey was conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Zesty Paws, a pet supply company,
and questioned 2,000 single Americans about how their pets play a role in their dating lives.
Of course, pets apparently also make good wingmen.
About two-thirds of the respondents claimed that their pet helped them score a first date.
The results also showed, however, that if the first meeting between a pet and a potential romantic
partner didn’t go well, there probably won’t be a second date.
Being rude to a pet was considered to be an unforgivable act by about 64% of respondents.
For anyone looking to win over a potential suitor’s pet,
the survey’s respondents suggested the following methods:
giving behind-the-ear scratches,
giving treats,
talking to the animal on a walk and simply by being nice.
