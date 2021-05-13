Who Decides Who You Date?

Oleg Baliuk|BigStock

The way to someone’s heart is apparently through their pets.

A new survey suggests that when it comes to dating, people take their pets very seriously.

Apparently, being a dog or cat person is a huge advantage when looking for love.

A recent survey suggests that pet owners in America trust their pets’

judgment when trying to date someone.

The survey was conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Zesty Paws, a pet supply company,

and questioned 2,000 single Americans about how their pets play a role in their dating lives.

Of course, pets apparently also make good wingmen.

About two-thirds of the respondents claimed that their pet helped them score a first date.

The results also showed, however, that if the first meeting between a pet and a potential romantic

partner didn’t go well, there probably won’t be a second date.

Being rude to a pet was considered to be an unforgivable act by about 64% of respondents.

For anyone looking to win over a potential suitor’s pet,

the survey’s respondents suggested the following methods:

giving behind-the-ear scratches,

giving treats,

talking to the animal on a walk and simply by being nice.

