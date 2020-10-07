Who Bought a $32m Dinosaur Skeleton?

Photo Credit: Bigstock

The last time a T-Rex skeleton came up for auction in 1997 it sold for $8 million. So who shelled out almost $24 million more this year?

A nearly complete skeleton of a Tyrannosaurus rex sold at Christie's auction for a whopping $31.8 million last night, breaking the record for the highest price paid for dinosaur fossils https://t.co/k8SLwKax6x pic.twitter.com/68B4ICnL7i — Forbes (@Forbes) October 7, 2020

The truth is the new owner decided to stay anonymous for now. Big auction houses usually allow that sort of thing.

I truly hope it’s a museum so lots of people can enjoy this natural treasure. That seems unlikely considering the current economic climate. But I hope I’m wrong.

For weeks ahead of time this breath taking sight was on display for the public in the Christie’s window in NYC. Maybe the owner will leave it there? Hint, hint, wink, wink.

But after dropping all that cash it’ll probably wind up in someone’s man cave. Sad.

Watch the video of the experts unearthing and reassembling this massive project. It really is something to behold.

Named after the paleontologist that discovered the bones “Stan” is over 67 million years young…

…and I feel old at 42.