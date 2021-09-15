Whitney Houston’s “The Bodyguard” being “reimagined” into new film scripted by Tony nominee

Fotos International/Getty Images

Can you imagine The Bodyguard starring anyone but Whitney Houston? Hollywood can. A “reimagining” of the 1992 romantic drama co-starring Kevin Costner is currently underway, reports Variety.

Tony nominee Matthew López, who wrote the critically acclaimed play The Inheritance, has been tapped to write the film, which will be “inspired” by the original, which grossed more than $400 worldwide. Its soundtrack, featuring “I Will Always Love You” and other hits, is among the most successful movie soundtracks of all time.

The new film is being produced by, among others, Lawrence Kasdan, who wrote and produced the original film. According to Variety, the project has been in the works since 2011, and the actors whose names have been floated to star in it include Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, and Channing Tatum and Cardi B. So far, nobody has actually been cast in the film.

