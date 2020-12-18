Syntheticmessiah|BigStock

Here’s a tool to help you find out.

If falling snowflakes are on top of your holiday wish list, a tool from the Farmer’s Almanac

can help you figure out if you’ll get your White Christmas this year.

The publication is known for its long-range forecasting of weather patterns,

and this year the Almanac sees snow on or around Christmas for much of the country.

The West Coast and South should expect mild and maybe even warm weather for the season.

If those projections aren’t specific enough for you, the Almanac will let you plug in

your city or zip code here for a local weather outlook.

Click here to see how common a white Christmas is in your area.

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069