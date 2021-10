Claire, Coach Laurie and Anna D discuss how they’ve dealt w/ bullying in the past. Were they “bystanders” or “upstanders” — or a little bit of both? Also, not everyone wants to go to Homecoming or Prom, and that’s ok. And a beluga whale is swimming around Puget Sound – a rare sight in these here parts! We are both excited and concerned — or not! (Er, all joking aside, we really *are* excited and concerned, that’s no lie)

Podcast: HERE