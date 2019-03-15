Credit: Milleflore Images | BigStockPhoto.com

Where To Get Your Green Grub And Brews!

If you’re looking to celebrate St Patrick’s Day with a little extra green, here are some places to celebrate.

Let’s face it, if it’s green beer you’re looking for, you should be able to find that at 98% of all bars in and around Seattle. However, if’ you’re looking for a little twist of green treats, check out these places…

 

Applebee’s
The chain will have $2, 10-ounce mugs of Rainbow Punch. That’s a vodka cocktail flavored with green apple, ginger, lemon, gummy candy garnishes and regrets. applebees.com

Arby’s
The fast-food chain is serving mint-chocolate shakes, made with mint and vanilla ice creams and topped with whipped cream and Andes chocolates. arbys.com

Baked by Melissa 
The miniature cupcake brand will have Lucky Charm cupcakes (green vanilla cake with brownie batter, sugar cookie icing and a gold sugar brittle topping) and Rainbow Cookie cupcakes (rainbow almond cake with strawberry stuffing, chocolate icing and rainbow sprinkle brittle) available for online order. bakedbymelissa.com

Brother Jimmy’s 
Belly up to some green chicken wings (really), coated in a sauce made of yellow mustard, apple cider vinegar, horseradish, mayo, pepper, cayenne, salt, sugar and green food coloring. They’re $12 for a basket or $22 for a bucket of 20. brotherjimmys.com

Dairy Queen 
The ice cream joint has Mint Oreo Blizzards, plus a “Buy One Get One Blizzard Treat for 99 cents” promotion, happening now through March 17. dairyqueen.com

Dunkin’
The chain’s Mint Brownie Donut—mint-chocolate-flavored cake doughnut filled with mint brownie batter and topped with crumbled brownie bits—is available through the month of March. dunkindonuts.com

Hard Rock Cafe 
Sip on a St. Paddy’s Shake made with Absolut vanilla vodka, vanilla ice cream, Oreo cookies and mint flavoring, finished with white-chocolate whipped cream and candy. hardrock.com

Krispy Kreme
The doughnut chain will have green glazed doughnuts (even the dough is green), March 15 through 17. krispykreme.com

McDonald’s
The Shamrock shake—a ’Donald’s institution since 1970—is back (for now). mcdonalds.com

Mrs. Fields 
Get a St. Patrick’s Day–decorated cookie cake for yourself or send one to someone you really like. mrsfields.com

Tim Hortons 
The chain has Four Leaf Clover Donuts starting March 13, which—you guessed it—form a shamrock when grouped together. They’re four for $4. timhortons.com

